Ex-PM Tebboune Wins Algeria Presidential Election: Organisers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

Ex-PM Tebboune wins Algeria presidential election: organisers

Former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won Algeria's widely unpopular presidential election without the need for a second-round runoff, the electoral commission said Friday

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won Algeria's widely unpopular presidential election without the need for a second-round runoff, the electoral commission said Friday.

Tebboune, 74, took 58.

15 percent of the vote, trouncing his four fellow contenders, commission chairman Mohamed Charfi announced.

Like him, they all served under the two-decade rule of Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned in the face of mass protests in April.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

