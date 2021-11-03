- Home
Ex-Police Captain Eric Adams Wins New York City Mayoral Race - Reports
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 06:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Democrat Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, has won the New York City mayoral race, Associated Press projected.
The news agency called Adams's win just 10 minutes after the polls closed.
