Ex-Police Captain Eric Adams Wins New York City Mayoral Race - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Democrat Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, has won the New York City mayoral race, Associated Press projected.

The news agency called Adams's win just 10 minutes after the polls closed.

