WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The former Minneapolis police officer involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd has been taken into police custody, Senator Amy Klobuchar, who represents the state of Minnesota in the US Congress, said in a statement on Friday.

"Police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and is in custody for the murder of George Floyd," Klobuchar said via Twitter. "The first step towards justice."

A video that went viral online on Tuesday shows Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive.

Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Public unrest has erupted in the cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul and other surrounding communities on in the wake of Floyd's death as well as in other cities in the United States.

On Thursday evening, rioters in Minneapolis set on fire the police precinct where the four arresting officers worked as well as numerous buildings and businesses.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said during a press conference on Friday that a plan will be prepared this afternoon to restore order.