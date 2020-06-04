WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and three other newly charged police officers involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd face up to 40 years in prison each, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

The documents show Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing Floyd after arresting him last week. The other three former officers each face up to 40 years in prison on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Chauvin was taken into custody last week when he was initially charged with third-degree murder.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said that one of the newly charged police officers is in custody and the two others are expected to be in custody this afternoon.

Chauvin's bail has been set at $1 million, court documents show.

Protests against police brutality and racism have erupted across the United States since May 25, when Chauvin pinned Floyd, and African American, on the neck for at least eight minutes while he laid handcuffed on his stomach and repeatedly saying he could not breathe. However, many of the protests turned into riots, complete with violence and acts of arson, vandalism and looting.