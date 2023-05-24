Ex-Polish Deputy Defense Minister Says Warsaw Bracing for Coup in Belarus

Poland expects an armed coup to take place in Belarus and is preparing to offer its military support, former Polish Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Waldemar Skrzypczak said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Poland expects an armed coup to take place in Belarus and is preparing to offer its military support, former Polish Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Waldemar Skrzypczak said on Wednesday.

On March 31, Lukashenko said that the West was harboring plans to invade Belarus and initiate a coup. He did not name any specific countries.

"We are preparing for an uprising in Belarus, because it will happen," Skrzypczak was quoted as saying by Polish broadcaster Polsat.

The expectation is that the coup will be initiated by the Belarusian military, he clarified.

"We must be ready to support the troops that will lead the operation against (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko.

We have reasons to help them, just as we help the Ukrainians," the general added.

Skrzypczak said that Belarusians, who are part of Ukraine's military potential, can join the "uprising".

"They will go to Belarus. I hope this triggers an uprising. Lukashenko is afraid of that," he opined.

Skrzypczak expressed fears that in the event of an "uprising" the number of refugees going to Poland would increase.

"If this uprising happens, then, of course, there will be an exodus of Belarusians to Poland, and we must be prepared for this," the general concluded.