UrduPoint.com

Ex-Polish Deputy Defense Minister Says Warsaw Bracing For Coup In Belarus

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Ex-Polish Deputy Defense Minister Says Warsaw Bracing for Coup in Belarus

Poland expects an armed coup to take place in Belarus and is preparing to offer its military support, former Polish Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Waldemar Skrzypczak said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Poland expects an armed coup to take place in Belarus and is preparing to offer its military support, former Polish Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Waldemar Skrzypczak said on Wednesday.

On March 31, Lukashenko said that the West was harboring plans to invade Belarus and initiate a coup. He did not name any specific countries.

"We are preparing for an uprising in Belarus, because it will happen," Skrzypczak was quoted as saying by Polish broadcaster Polsat.

The expectation is that the coup will be initiated by the Belarusian military, he clarified.

"We must be ready to support the troops that will lead the operation against (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko.

We have reasons to help them, just as we help the Ukrainians," the general added.

Skrzypczak said that Belarusians, who are part of Ukraine's military potential, can join the "uprising".

"They will go to Belarus. I hope this triggers an uprising. Lukashenko is afraid of that," he opined.

Skrzypczak expressed fears that in the event of an "uprising" the number of refugees going to Poland would increase.

"If this uprising happens, then, of course, there will be an exodus of Belarusians to Poland, and we must be prepared for this," the general concluded.

Related Topics

Ukraine Lead Belarus Poland March Event Refugee

Recent Stories

Net Profit of Tinkoff Group on IFRS Basis in Q1 Up ..

Net Profit of Tinkoff Group on IFRS Basis in Q1 Up by 11.6 Times to $201Mln - Co ..

1 minute ago
 Govt launches initiatives to combat dengue, malari ..

Govt launches initiatives to combat dengue, malaria

2 minutes ago
 EEU Developing Integration Not for Confrontation, ..

EEU Developing Integration Not for Confrontation, But to Create Safe Space - Luk ..

2 minutes ago
 Lack of SOPs major cause for massive power outage ..

Lack of SOPs major cause for massive power outage in Jan: Senate Body told

1 minute ago
 ICESCO and UOS sign strategic partnership

ICESCO and UOS sign strategic partnership

9 minutes ago
 NAB declares Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi innocent

NAB declares Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi innocent

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.