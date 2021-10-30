Ex-Polish President Charged With Perjury in Dealing with Soviet-Aligned Security Services

Former Polish President and Nobel laureate Lech Walesa was charged with giving false testimony about his cooperation with security services during the time of the Polish People's Republic, the Polish Institute of National Remembrance reported on Friday

Suspicions that Walesa's activity during his time as leader of the Polish opposition and the head of the Solidarity union, cooperated with the Polish security service, arose after a folder containing documents allegedly signed by Walesa was found in the house of the deceased former Polish Minister of Internal Affairs, General Czeslaw Kiszczak. The documents pointed to Walesa's clandestine cooperation with the security service under the pseudonym Bolek.

In 2016, Walesa testified and claimed that he had not signed the documents found in the Kiszczak`s house and had not cooperated with the Polish People's Republic security service.

"Lech Walesa has been charged with perjury. The case concerns the former president`s statements about the falsification of his signatures to the documents of the security service," the Polish Institute of National Remembrance said in a statement.

The report says that "the reliability of Lech Walesa's testimony compromises the graphology experts` opinion, who have shown that the documents found in the folders of a clandestine security officer under the pseudonym Bolek, including the commitment to cooperate with the security service, records of money receipt and informant reports, are genuine."

A group of experts analyzed 158 documents from a folder found in Kiszczak's house with allegedly Walesa's signature on more than 140 documents that "in the period from 1963 to 2016, undoubtedly, Walesa personally wrote or signed," according to the Institute. In particular, a handwritten commitment on cooperation with the security service during protests in December 1970 and 17 handwritten records of money receipt for the information provided to the security service officers were subjected to examination.

Giving false testimony is a crime under article 233 paragraph one of the Polish Criminal Code, for which there is a penalty of imprisonment for a term of three months to eight years.