Ex-Polish President Walesa Recovers From COVID, May Return to Work on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Former Polish President Lech Walesa is recovering from the coronavirus and may return to work on Tuesday, his office's spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

Walesa "feels moderately well and plans to return to work in the office tomorrow," he said

The ex-president announced that he had been infected with the coronavirus on January 21.

Despite being vaccinated three times, he said that he felt very unwell.

Walesa, 78, suffers from a number of chronic diseases, in particular diabetes. He underwent heart surgery last year.