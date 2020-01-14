UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-pope Benedict Wants His Name Removed From New Book - Private Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

Ex-pope Benedict wants his name removed from new book - private secretary

Former Pope Benedict XVI has asked that his name be removed from a controversial new book in which he comes down firmly against married priests, his secretary told Italian newswire ANSA

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Former Pope Benedict XVI has asked that his name be removed from a controversial new book in which he comes down firmly against married priests, his secretary told Italian newswire ANSA.

"I can confirm that this morning at the indication of the Pope emeritus I asked the Cardinal Robert Sarah to contact the publishers of the book begging them to remove the name of Benedict XVI as co-author of the book itself and also to remove his signature from the introduction and conclusions," Georg Gaenswein told ANSA.

Related Topics

Married From

Recent Stories

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

4 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

17 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

23 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

26 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host Himalaya Third Pole Forum in 202 ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.