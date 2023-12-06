Ex-premier Johnson arrives at UK Covid inquiry ahead of expected grilling

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson arrived on Wednesday at a public inquiry where he is expected to be grilled over his government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson, who has faced a barrage of criticism from his former aides for his indecisiveness and a lack of scientific understanding during the pandemic, is expected to admit that he "unquestionably made mistakes" during two days at the inquiry London.

The former UK leader arrived around three hours early for the proceedings, which are due to start at 1000 GMT.

Nearly 130,000 people died with Covid in the UK by mid-July 2021, one of the worst official per capita tolls among Western nations.

Johnson appears ready to insist the decisions he took ultimately saved hundreds of thousands of lives, the Times newspaper reported, citing a written statement that has not yet been published.