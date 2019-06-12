Ex-premier Ouyahia jailed in Algeria anti-graft case: TV

Former Algerian prime minister Ahmed Ouyahia who has faced questioning over corruption allegations was jailed on Wednesday, state television reported

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Former Algerian prime minister Ahmed Ouyahia who has faced questioning over corruption allegations was jailed on Wednesday, state television reported.

It said a judge at a court hearing ordered Ouyahia to be held in provisional detention at El Harrach prison, an eastern suburb of Algiers, without giving details.

The ex-premier is the latest prominent figure to be caught up in fraud probes since ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to step down on April 3 following weeks of mass protests.