Ex-premier Ouyahia Jailed In Algeria Anti-graft Case: TV
Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:38 PM
Former Algerian prime minister Ahmed Ouyahia who has faced questioning over corruption allegations was jailed on Wednesday, state television reported
It said a judge at a court hearing ordered Ouyahia to be held in provisional detention at El Harrach prison, an eastern suburb of Algiers, without giving details.
The ex-premier is the latest prominent figure to be caught up in fraud probes since ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to step down on April 3 following weeks of mass protests.