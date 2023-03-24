Ex-President Bolsonaro to Return to Brazil on March 30 - Party

The party of ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Friday that the former army captain turned politician will return to the country on March 30 to rejoin the political fray

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The party of ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Friday that the former army captain turned politician will return to the country on March 30 to rejoin the political fray.

"Jair Bolsonaro will return to Brazil on March 30. Bolsonaro will disembark in Brasilia at 7:30 a.m. (10:30 GMT). We are waiting for you, Captain, so that we could fight together for a fairer and freer Brazil," the Liberal Party said on social media.

The 68-year-old right-wing politician, who led Brazil from 2019 to 2023, flew to the United States after narrowly losing the October runoff vote to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He told US media in February that he wanted to return in March to lead the opposition to Lula's leftist government.

Bolsonaro faces accusations at home of having incited post-election unrest that culminated in the storming of Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace by thousands of his supporters on January 8 in scenes that were widely compared to the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Months before the attack, Bolsonaro voiced doubts in Brazil's electronic voting machines, saying without evidence that the system was vulnerable to tampering. He is also under investigation for his dealings as president.