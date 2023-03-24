UrduPoint.com

Ex-President Bolsonaro To Return To Brazil On March 30 - Party

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Ex-President Bolsonaro to Return to Brazil on March 30 - Party

The party of ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Friday that the former army captain turned politician will return to the country on March 30 to rejoin the political fray

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The party of ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Friday that the former army captain turned politician will return to the country on March 30 to rejoin the political fray.

"Jair Bolsonaro will return to Brazil on March 30. Bolsonaro will disembark in Brasilia at 7:30 a.m. (10:30 GMT). We are waiting for you, Captain, so that we could fight together for a fairer and freer Brazil," the Liberal Party said on social media.

The 68-year-old right-wing politician, who led Brazil from 2019 to 2023, flew to the United States after narrowly losing the October runoff vote to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He told US media in February that he wanted to return in March to lead the opposition to Lula's leftist government.

Bolsonaro faces accusations at home of having incited post-election unrest that culminated in the storming of Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace by thousands of his supporters on January 8 in scenes that were widely compared to the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Months before the attack, Bolsonaro voiced doubts in Brazil's electronic voting machines, saying without evidence that the system was vulnerable to tampering. He is also under investigation for his dealings as president.

Related Topics

Attack Supreme Court Army Vote Social Media Brasilia Lead Brazil United States January February March October Congress 2019 Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Cleaning operation continues during rain

Cleaning operation continues during rain

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visits free flour provision centre

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Jinnah Hospi ..

3 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) extends ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) extends bill payment date

3 minutes ago
 7 killed, 969 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

7 killed, 969 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 District admin sets up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaar' in ..

District admin sets up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaar' in Kandhkot

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.