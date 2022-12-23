UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 07:30 AM

Ex-President Dodon Says Closed Media Unlikely to Continue Work in Moldova in Near Future

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Thursday that the six broadcasters, recently shut down by the Moldovan authorities, are unlikely to resume their work in the republic in the near future.

On December 16, the Moldovan authorities suspended the licenses of opposition and Russian-language broadcasters Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6, and Orhei tv over allegations that they were inaccurately covering domestic affairs and the Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow qualifies Chisinau's move as political censorship and a "cynical infringement on the rights of national minorities" and urged international organizations to assess these actions. On Thursday, journalists from closed broadcasters protested against censorship in front of the Moldovan parliament building.

"As long as this group (the Party of Action and Solidarity) is in power in Moldova, it will not allow these six closed broadcasters to work.

The broadcasters have been shut down because they have been criticizing the authorities. More than a thousand people have been left on the street because of someone's ambitions. Only dictators do so," Dodon said in an interview with Moldovan broadcaster N4.

The ex-president believes that anti-democratic actions ” arbitrary detentions, persecution of the opposition, and pressure on civil society ” would follow after the shutdown of broadcasters in the republic.

Moldovan Justice Minister Sergiu Litvinenco said on December 9 that the government had proposed a "Magnitsky-Moldova" draft law, which provides for sanctions against individuals and legal entities, including media. It will allow the Audiovisual Council to revoke licenses of companies owned by, associated with, or endorsing persons on the blacklist.

