(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The party of ousted Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo said Wednesday it was ending a 10-year boycott of the electoral process, in a move coinciding with efforts to end a prolonged political crisis

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The party of ousted Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo said Wednesday it was ending a 10-year boycott of the electoral process, in a move coinciding with efforts to end a prolonged political crisis.

"The Ivorian Popular Front... will take part in legislative elections" due in the first quarter of 2021, the party announced in a statement following a meeting of its central committee.