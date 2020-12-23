UrduPoint.com
Ex-president Gbagbo's Party Says Ending 10-year Boycott Of I.Coast Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:22 PM

Ex-president Gbagbo's party says ending 10-year boycott of I.Coast elections

The party of ousted Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo said Wednesday it was ending a 10-year boycott of the electoral process, in a move coinciding with efforts to end a prolonged political crisis

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The party of ousted Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo said Wednesday it was ending a 10-year boycott of the electoral process, in a move coinciding with efforts to end a prolonged political crisis.

"The Ivorian Popular Front... will take part in legislative elections" due in the first quarter of 2021, the party announced in a statement following a meeting of its central committee.

More Stories From World

