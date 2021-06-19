UrduPoint.com
Ex-President Medvedev To Be Absent From United Russia Party's Election List - Source

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:35 PM

United Russia chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who was the Russian president from 2008-2012, will not be included in the party's list for the upcoming general election, a party source told Sputnik on Saturday

"He will not be in the pre-election list, he will lead the parliamentary campaign as the chairman," the source said.

During the 20th party congress earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that top five United Russia candidates at the election should include Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova, the co-chairwoman of the headquarters of the All-Russia People's Front political movement, Elena Shmeleva, and the chief physician of Moscow's top COVID-19 hospital, Denis Protsenko.

The general election in Russia is scheduled for September 19.

