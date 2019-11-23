UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-President Morales' Children Leave Bolivia For Argentina - Interim Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:52 PM

Ex-President Morales' Children Leave Bolivia for Argentina - Interim Interior Minister

The children of former Bolivian President Evo Morales left the country on a regular flight to Argentina on Saturday morning, interim Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The children of former Bolivian President Evo Morales left the country on a regular flight to Argentina on Saturday morning, interim Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said.

"In line with the instructions of President Jeanine Anez, we provided a safe departure from the country to Evo Morales' children; this morning they boarded a LATAM plane," Murillo wrote on Twitter, attaching photos of boarding cards of the ex-president's daughter and son, Evaliz Morales Alvarado and Alvaro Morales Peredo.

On Thursday, the Bolivian interim foreign minister said that Evaliz Morales Alvarado had refused to leave for Mexico, where she was granted asylum like her father.

Evaliz has just finished studies to become a lawyer. During her father's tenure, she performed the duties of the first lady on several occasions.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests. Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well. The senate second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Anez, declared herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.

Related Topics

Senate Interior Minister Twitter Argentina Bolivia Mexico November From Opposition

Recent Stories

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

22 seconds ago

Oil from spill in Brazil washes up in Rio state

1 minute ago

Bayern climb to second as Gladbach slip up in Berl ..

1 minute ago

Britain's Corbyn attacks corporate 'cheat culture' ..

1 minute ago

France, Serbia handed wildcards for 2020 Davis Cup ..

4 minutes ago

Qawali night held at Greater Iqbal Park

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.