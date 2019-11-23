Ex-President Morales' Children Leave Bolivia for Argentina - Interim Interior Minister

The children of former Bolivian President Evo Morales left the country on a regular flight to Argentina on Saturday morning, interim Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The children of former Bolivian President Evo Morales left the country on a regular flight to Argentina on Saturday morning, interim Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said.

"In line with the instructions of President Jeanine Anez, we provided a safe departure from the country to Evo Morales' children; this morning they boarded a LATAM plane," Murillo wrote on Twitter, attaching photos of boarding cards of the ex-president's daughter and son, Evaliz Morales Alvarado and Alvaro Morales Peredo.

On Thursday, the Bolivian interim foreign minister said that Evaliz Morales Alvarado had refused to leave for Mexico, where she was granted asylum like her father.

Evaliz has just finished studies to become a lawyer. During her father's tenure, she performed the duties of the first lady on several occasions.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests. Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well. The senate second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Anez, declared herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.