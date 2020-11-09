UrduPoint.com
Ex-president Morales Makes Bolivia Return From Exile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:54 PM

Ex-president Morales makes Bolivia return from exile

Leftist former president Evo Morales crossed the border from Argentina into Bolivia on Monday, ending a year-long exile that followed a failed bid for a controversial fourth term

Villazn, Bolivia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Leftist former president Evo Morales crossed the border from Argentina into Bolivia on Monday, ending a year-long exile that followed a failed bid for a controversial fourth term.

Morales was accompanied to the border by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, before crossing on foot.

He is due to travel more than 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) by land from the border as part of a vehicle caravan that will pass through several villages and areas where he remains hugely popular.

