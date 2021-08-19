UrduPoint.com

Ex-President Of Bolivia Anez Once Again Transported To Hospital From Prison - Reports

Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez, who is currently in pre-trial detention over a coup charge, has been hospitalized for the third time in two weeks, the El Deber newspaper said Wednesday, citing the politician's daughter

Reportedly, Anez was unexpectedly transported to a hospital in the city of El Alto in the country's west. She will most likely receive a CT scan, the news said.

Over the past two weeks, Anez had already been brought to the hospital twice - once due to high blood pressure and once due to mixed anxiety-depressive disorder.

A day prior, an international special commission investigating the protest crackdown in Bolivia in 2019, during which Anez gained power, called the actions of law enforcement officers a massacre. Another case may be opened against the ex-president following these results.

In November 2019, Evo Morales resigned as president and left Bolivia under pressure from the military, after the Bolivian opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, claimed that there were mass violations during the October 2019 vote. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake.

Power in the country was assumed by Anez, who was opposition vice-speaker of the senate at the time. Morales called the events a coup. Anez arranged for a new presidential vote, which took place on October 18, 2020. The election was won by Luis Arce, from Morales' Movement for Socialism party (MAS).

In March, the police arrested Anez on suspicion of terrorism, incitement to rebellion, and conspiracy in the alleged coup. She has been in detention since then.

