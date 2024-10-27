Ex-president Of Bolivia Says 14 Shots Fired At His Car
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM
La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Former Bolivian president Evo Morales said gunmen fired a hail of bullets at his car Sunday as he traveled to a radio interview in the central city of Cochabamba, wounding his driver.
"The car in which I arrived has 14 bullet holes," said Morales, adding: "This was planned. The idea was to kill Evo."
The radio station that hosted the interview, Kawsachun Coca, released a video that it said was of the bullet-ridden pickup truck that Morales had been in.
The windshield had three bullet holes and the driver had blood on his head.
Morales blamed the current president, Luis Arce, a former ally and cabinet minister of his with whom he has fallen out, for the attack.
"Lucho has destroyed Bolivia and now he wants to eliminate our process by killing Evo," Morales, using the president's nickname, said of his own attempt to regain the presidency.
Morales, a former coca grower who is now 65, served as president from 2006 until 2019. He was highly popular in the Andean country until he tried to bypass the constitution to seek a fourth term.
He was forced to resign after losing the support of the military following an election marked by allegations of fraud, and fled to Mexico.
Morales returned to Bolivia in 2020 seeking political resurrection.
He and Arce are both vying for the nomination of the ruling MAS party in August 2025 presidential elections, although Morales is legally barred from running again.
Morales is being investigated for rape, human trafficking and human smuggling over his alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old member of his political youth guard in 2015.
Supporters of Morales have protested by blocking major roads throughout the country for two weeks.
Arce overhauled the military leadership Saturday as part of what he called a drive to restore order.
Anyelo Cespedes, a lawmaker close to Morales, said that after Sunday's shooting he has seen video of a helicopter leaving Cochabamba airport with six people aboard.
"We do not know for sure if they are military or police, but all they really want to do is assassinate Evo Morales," he told AFP.
"Yesterday they overhaul the military leadership and today they try to kill Evo Morales," he added.
cm-gta/dw/bgs
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From World
-
Trump takes election pitch to storied New York arena2 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 minutes ago
-
One dead, dozens hurt in Israel truck ramming2 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah says fired rockets at north Israel12 minutes ago
-
One dead, dozens hurt in Israel truck ramming23 minutes ago
-
Steen Olsen wins World Cup opener as Hirscher wows on comeback52 minutes ago
-
Japan ruling party projected to miss majority in election52 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction' in north Gaza1 hour ago
-
Iran calls on UN Security Council to condemn Israeli strikes1 hour ago
-
Real Madrid condemn racist abuse of Barca players in Clasico1 hour ago
-
Japan ruling party projected to miss majority in election2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 hours ago