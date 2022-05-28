Ex-President Poroshenko Tries to Leave Ukraine for 2nd Time - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has attempted to leave the country through the same border checkpoint for the second time, Ukrainian media reported on Saturday.

Ukrainian Telegram channels reported on Friday that the ex-president was trying to leave Ukraine and enter Poland through the Rava-Rus'ka checkpoint in the Lviv region.

According to Ukrainian news website Strana.

ua, which cites its sources, Poroshenko crossed into the oncoming lane to bypass the line and was stopped by patrol officers at the same checkpoint on Saturday.

Iryna Herashchenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker from Poroshenko's European Solidarity party, has said that the former president is supposed to participate in several international events as a member of a parliament and did try to leave Ukraine but was stopped by Ukrainian border guards.