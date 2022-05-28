UrduPoint.com

Ex-President Poroshenko Tries To Leave Ukraine For 2nd Time - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Ex-President Poroshenko Tries to Leave Ukraine for 2nd Time - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has attempted to leave the country through the same border checkpoint for the second time, Ukrainian media reported on Saturday.

Ukrainian Telegram channels reported on Friday that the ex-president was trying to leave Ukraine and enter Poland through the Rava-Rus'ka checkpoint in the Lviv region.

According to Ukrainian news website Strana.

ua, which cites its sources, Poroshenko crossed into the oncoming lane to bypass the line and was stopped by patrol officers at the same checkpoint on Saturday.

Iryna Herashchenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker from Poroshenko's European Solidarity party, has said that the former president is supposed to participate in several international events as a member of a parliament and did try to leave Ukraine but was stopped by Ukrainian border guards.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Same Poland Turkish Lira Border Media From

Recent Stories

Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her ..

Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her past life

60 minutes ago
 Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appo ..

Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appointment as new NAB chairman

2 hours ago
 Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflatio ..

Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflation: Miftah

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobili ..

Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobilizing supporters

2 hours ago
 Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest ..

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest Fire hazard

3 hours ago
 Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadi ..

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.