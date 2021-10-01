TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is wanted in his country on criminal charges, announced on Friday that he arrived in the resort city of Batumi.

Earlier in the day, Saakashvili wrote on Facebook that he is already in Georgia.

The former president previously announced plans to return to Georgia by the October's elections, although the government repeatedly warned he would be detained immediately after crossing the border.

"This is my Batumi. On (October) 2, we should all go polls and vote for the National Movement ... I missed this place so much, my dream came true today ... I risked everything, I risked my life and freedom to be here and I only ask you to go to polls," Saakashvili said in a videoaddress.

Saakashvili's United National Movement political party did not officially confirm his arrival.