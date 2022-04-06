Ex-Prime Minister of Guinea Arrested for Embezzlement - Reports

Former Prime Minister of Guinea Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, and three of his ex-ministers have been arrested on charges of embezzlement of public funds, Africa Guinee news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the defense lawyer

Lawyer Salifou Beavogui condemned the procedure against the former state officials as "summary" and "punitive." According to him, their trial will start on April 11.

The former ministers were brought to the central prison of Conakry, where security measures were drastically reinforced.

Fofana served as prime minister of Guinea for the last three years of the tenure of President Alpha Conde. On September 5, he was deposed in a coup d'etat led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya. The rebels dismissed the Guinean government, closed the borders and announced a transitional charter. Doumbouya was sworn in as transitional president on October 1 and pledged to respect the country's international commitments. The Economic Community of West African States suspended Guinea's membership in the organization and demanded the president be released.