UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Prime Minister Tebboune Wins Algeria Presidential Election: Organisers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:29 PM

Ex-Prime Minister Tebboune wins Algeria presidential election: organisers

Former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won Algeria's widely unpopular presidential election without the need for a second-round runoff, the electoral commission said Friday

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won Algeria's widely unpopular presidential election without the need for a second-round runoff, the electoral commission said Friday.

Tebboune, 74, took 58.15 percent of the vote, trouncing his four fellow contenders, commission chairman Mohamed Charfi announced.

Like him, they all served under the two-decade rule of Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned in the face of mass protests in April.

Protesters have stayed on the streets ever since, including on polling day, demanding the total dismantling of the system that has ruled Algeria since independence from France in 1962.

It will now fall to Tebboune to try to restore stability, but he will first have to win over the millions who boycotted Thursday's vote, which saw the lowest turnout for a multi-party election since independence.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote France Independence Algeria Turkish Lira April All From Million

Recent Stories

US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation c ..

20 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan declared as the sexi ..

29 minutes ago

Siraj-ul-Haq sees IIUI incident as conspiracy

1 minute ago

China allocates 5.24 bln yuan for disaster relief

1 minute ago

Zardari's close aide convicted for 34-year term

1 minute ago

Russian Upper House Speaker to Meet With PACE Pres ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.