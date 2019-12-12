UrduPoint.com
Ex-Prime Minister Urges Australian Gov't To Give At-Risk Iraqi Military Translators Visas

Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Australian government should issue visas to approximately 60 Iraqi translators who have assisted the Australian Defence Force (ADF) during operations against Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) and whose lives are now at risk because of that work, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has told The Guardian Australia.

Rudd made the comments while speaking to the media outlet after it revealed in an exclusive report that the translators, who now faced threats and danger in Iraq after working for the ADF, were being prevented from applying for Australian visas.

"Early in our government, we decided that any Iraqi civilian who worked directly for the ADF as a military aide or interpreter should be offered a visa to migrate to Australia," the former prime minister said.

According to Rudd, the current Australian government, headed by Scott Morrison, has failed to implement policy established in 2008 that allows foreign citizens deemed to be at risk because of their work for the Australian government, to apply for visas on a humanitarian basis.

"This was the right thing to do. It stands in stark contrast to the position of the [current] government," Rudd stated.

Iraqi citizens cannot apply for visas at the Australian embassy in Baghdad, the media outlet reported. Instead, they must travel to Jordan or Lebanon to submit their applications, a journey that has both physical and financial risks.

"We do not seek any special privileges or fast-tracking, just a fair go in getting a chance to have our applications lodged locally, our cases heard and considered," a group of the translators said in a petition to the Australian defense minister, seen by The Guardian Australia.

According to the Australian Department of Defence, there are approximately 450 Australian personnel stationed in the middle East, mostly in Syria and Iraq, to combat Islamic State.

In recent months, violence in Iraq has increased amid nationwide protests against the government that began in October. Hundreds have been killed during clashes between protesters and armed forces, connected to demonstrations over poor living conditions and corruption.

