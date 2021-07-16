KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Afghanistan's prospective interim government should not be fragmented into political parties but rather embody a unified central power in order to contribute to a sustainable peace process, a former Afghan prime minister and the leader of the Party of islam (Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin, HIG), Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, told Sputnik.

The politician believes that the warring Afghan sides should seize the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha as an opportunity to cease fire, even if conditionally and temporarily.

"Then an interim government should be formed, and this government should not be a coalition one the power should not be split among different political parties. Let it [the government] be short-term. But we need to agree on the elections.

We must accept the power the majority of the Afghan people will vote for," Hekmatyar said.

Afghan media reported this week, citing Kabul negotiator, that the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) are soon to declare a three-month ceasefire, subject to the release of 7,000 prisoners and lift of UN sanctions, as stated by a Taliban negotiator at peace talks.

The tensions between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban is escalating amid the ongoing pull-out of US and NATO troops from the country. The withdrawal of foreign forces was stipulated in the US-Taliban deal concluded in February, 2020. Another condition was for the Islamist movement to expunge violence and cooperation with terrorists and engage in peace talks with the Afghan government.