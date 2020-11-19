Ex-Raytheon Engineer Jailed for Sending Military Technology to China - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A Washington, DC judge sentenced a former Raytheon engineer to more than three years in prison for sending sensitive military-related technology to China, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, Wei Sun, 49, a Chinese national and naturalized citizen of the United States, was sentenced to 38 months in prison by District Court Judge Rosemary Marquez. Sun previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of violating the Arms Export Control Act (AECA)," the release said.

The Justice Department said that Sun traveled from the United States to China from December 2018 to January 2019 and brought along unclassified technical information in his company-issued computer, including data associated with an advanced missile guidance system that was controlled and regulated.