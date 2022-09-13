UrduPoint.com

Ex-Reagan Aide Massie To Put Presidential Correspondence Up For Auction - Representative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Ex-Reagan Aide Massie to Put Presidential Correspondence Up for Auction - Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) US writer and scholar on Russia, Suzanne Massie, who was an adviser to President Ronald Reagan, will put up for auction her unique historical archive, Massie's representative in Russia Balthasar Schaldenbrand told Sputnik.

"In addition to 14 personal letters from the former President Ronald Reagan, the collection includes Massie's correspondence with former President Bill Clinton, ex-Vice President Al Gore and other leading figures of the 20th century in politics, ballet, art, non-profit organizations and literature, including such international luminaries as Alexander Solzhenitsyn and George Balanchine," Schaldenbrand revealed.

Along with extensive correspondence and photographs, the materials in Massie's archive also include the research and original manuscripts for her five published books, including "Trust But Verify: Reagan, Russia and Me" (2013), her report on years when she advised President Reagan, and three extremely successful books about the history and culture of Russia: "Land of the Firebird: The Beauty of Old Russia" (1982), "Pavlovsk: The Life of a Russian Palace" (1999) and "Living Mirror: Five young poets from Leningrad" (1972).

"I have always believed that America needs Russia, and Russia needs America, and that we could do a lot if found a way to get along together," Massie said ahead of the auction, organized by the International Diplomatic Club. "It has always been purpose of my work and career. To continue to strengthen the understanding to which I dedicated my life, this unique and historically important archival collection must be available researchers in Russia, the United States and around the world."

The closed auction will take place this month at the International Diplomatic Club in Moscow.

"The condition of the sale is the permanent placement of the collection in Presidential library in St. Petersburg, Russia," Schaldenbrand said.

Massie advised Reagan on Russia from 1984-1988 and played a significant role in the final years of the Cold War. She taught the president a Russian proverb, "trust, but verify," which he famously used during nuclear disarmament talks with the Soviet Union.

Massie is fluent in Russian and has written numerous books on Russian history and culture.

Related Topics

Century World Moscow Russia Nuclear Young Sale Gore St. Petersburg George United States From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

11 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

11 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

11 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.