Ex-Reagan Aide Remembers Gorbachev as 'Funny' Man Who Brought Russians, Americans Together

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) A former adviser to US President Ronald Reagan, Suzanne Massie, remembers the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev as a funny person and a leader who opened the borders for the Russian people to other countries including the United States and brought the people of the two nations closer to each other.

"He was very funny. We always talked in Russian. I listened to him talking Russian. He was very funny sometimes when he was feeling better," Massie, a Russia expert, said, when asked about her most memorable meetings with Gorbachev. "When you ask me about which is most important meeting, for me, there was no most important because I liked him very much. I counted him as a friend. And I know that he gave the US, a great favor. He gave us the Russians. Otherwise, all the Russians I had known before were not allowed to come to the United States, could not go out."

Massie went on to say that she admired Gorbachev for trying very hard to give the Russians more freedom and more flexibility to speak out.

"Gorbachev gave the Russians the flexibility that they had never had before - to travel," she said. "They began to get on buses and go and see countries. I think that was a great thing. I like the Russians very much. I do respect Russians for many things. So I am grateful to Gorbachev. I am very very honored to have known him."

Massie operated as an unofficial adviser to Reagan as a backchannel to the Soviet Union from 1984-1988. During her service, Massie shared with Reagan her extensive knowledge of Russian culture and people, helped him prepare for the meetings with Gorbachev and contributed to ending of the Cold War between the two countries. She famously taught Reagan the Russian proverb, "trust but verify," which he repeatedly used during missile treaty talks with Gorbachev.

Massie shared that she knew Gorbachev for many years and met with him many times on various occasions, including in the hospital.

"I knew him all the way through his life.

The first time I ever saw him was looking out my... hotel window in St. Petersburg. He was down there - a very good handsome looking young man in the middle of an eager group of people who were asking him questions, who were talking being very close to him. This never could be seen in the Soviet Union and it was so unusual. I kept looking at him and wondering who is that person who is standing in the middle of a group of Russians answering their questions. Never had I ever seen anything like that in the Soviet Union."

Massie also recalled that when her English book "Trust But Verify" was published in Russian, Gorbachev requested that its introduction be held at the Gorbachev Foundation

"I was very touched. I was honored for that," she said. "It was a wonderful night. I sat next to him. We talked. I listened to him talk. He said some extraordinary things which remain secret about his meetings with Reagan. That was a very great moment."

Massie said she has respect for what he was able to do.

"I know it was not easy," Massie added. "I think he did a miracle. I never thought that a young man from the country would ever be able to do as much as he did do. Now that does not say that he didn't make mistakes or something. But we are all humans, people do make mistakes. And I don't know any politician who didn't."

Massie is currently in Moscow where she plans to attend Gorbachev's funeral on Saturday.

"I am very honored that I am going to be at the funeral," Massie said. "One of the last things he said to me when he was really very sick (was), 'Raisa has stood me up. She has left me alone for 18 years.' All I can think of today and tomorrow, he will finally be again with the woman he loved so much. So, I think that makes me feel good."

Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. He will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.