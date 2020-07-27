(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former journalists of the Russian Vedomosti newspaper announced on Monday that they had started to work on a new online media project, dubbed VTimes, which will be launched in the fall, according to the future outlet's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Former journalists of the Russian Vedomosti newspaper announced on Monday that they had started to work on a new online media project, dubbed VTimes, which will be launched in the fall, according to the future outlet's website.

"We are announcing the start of work on a new online project called VTimes, which will kick off in the fall. This media resource will cover topics already known to you from Vedomosti, as well as new ones: health, ecology, responsible consumption, human capital and others. Derk Sauer, the founder of Vedomosti, will be an adviser to the new project (not an investor or a manager)," the website said.

Meanwhile, one of those involved in the project's creation, Alexander Gubsky, told Sputnik that the VTimes team would start publishing articles of its authors on social network sites this week.

"Starting this week, we will begin publishing columnists, our own authors, who have already joined the project on social networks ... Well, this is [done], as they say, so as not to fall out of the information field.

And we understand that with the departure of a large part of the journalists ... from Vedomosti, people still have a need for this information. Therefore, we want to meet this need ... and in the fall, we will already start fully [operating]," the reporter said.

The journalist also said that the leadership positions of the project had not yet been assigned. According to Gubsky, it is important now to show that the former reporters are a team. Then, after the organizational structure is formed, they will think about the positions accordingly.

In June, five deputy editors-in-chief of Vedomosti announced they were leaving the newspaper in protest against the appointment of Andrey Shmarov as editor in chief. The board of directors of the business news Media company the publisher of Vedomosti recommended his appointment, but employees said they believed changes in the editorial policy of Vedomosti by Shmarov had undermined the audience's confidence in the newspaper.