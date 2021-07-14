Ex-Republican Senator Jeff Flake Nominated to Serve as US Envoy to Turkey - White House

UrduPoint.com
Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) President Joe Biden has nominated former Republican Senator Jeff Flake to serve as the next US Ambassador to Turkey, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following 11 individuals to serve in key roles: ...

Jeff Lane Flake, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Turkey," the White House said in a press release.

Flake said in a separate statement that he is honored to be nominated for the ambassadorial post given the strategic importance Turkey plays as a US ally.

Flake currently works as a distinguished fellow at Arizona State University and at Brigham Young University.

Flake previously served as a senator between 2013 to 2019 and as a Congressman from 2001 to 2013, during which time he served on the foreign relations committees for both chambers.

