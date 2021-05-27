(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Romania's Artmark auction house put out on Thursday the aircraft and limousine of former leader Nicolae Ceausescu to best bidders..

"We offer you luxury items to choose from, including the most impressive auction lot: the Rombac 1-11 ('Super one-eleven') presidential plane, which was used for official flights of President Nicolae Ceausescu in 1986," the auction house said in a statement.

It is the first out of nine commercial aircraft produced in Romania under license from the British Aircraft Corporation, with the starting price totaling 25,000 Euros ($30,510).

Among other lots is the Paykan Hillman-Hunter limousine produced in 1974 that Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi gifted to Ceausescu after winning election as president. The car's starting price is 4,000 euros.

Ceausescu, the general secretary of the Romanian Communist Party from 1965 to 1989, was the country's second and last Communist leader. The December 1989 revolution toppled the dictatorial communist regime, and Ceausescu and his wife were publicly executed the same month.