UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Romanian Leader Ceausescu's Plane, Limousine Go Under Hammer - Artmark Auction House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Ex-Romanian Leader Ceausescu's Plane, Limousine Go Under Hammer - Artmark Auction House

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Romania's Artmark auction house put out on Thursday the aircraft and limousine of former leader Nicolae Ceausescu to best bidders..

"We offer you luxury items to choose from, including the most impressive auction lot: the Rombac 1-11 ('Super one-eleven') presidential plane, which was used for official flights of President Nicolae Ceausescu in 1986," the auction house said in a statement.

It is the first out of nine commercial aircraft produced in Romania under license from the British Aircraft Corporation, with the starting price totaling 25,000 Euros ($30,510).

Among other lots is the Paykan Hillman-Hunter limousine produced in 1974 that Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi gifted to Ceausescu after winning election as president. The car's starting price is 4,000 euros.

Ceausescu, the general secretary of the Romanian Communist Party from 1965 to 1989, was the country's second and last Communist leader. The December 1989 revolution toppled the dictatorial communist regime, and Ceausescu and his wife were publicly executed the same month.

Related Topics

Election Car Wife Same Price Romania December From Best

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

21 minutes ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

54 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

1 hour ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

2 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.