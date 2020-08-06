Ex-Roscosmos Scientist Released on Parole After Serving Half of Jail Term for Treason

YAROSLAVL/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Vladimir Lopygin, an ex-fellow of Russian space agency Roscosmos' central research institute who was sentenced to seven years behind bars for treason, has been released on parole, Sputnik has learned from the Tver branch of the Federal Penitentiary Service on Thursday.

Lopygin, thus, spent a little less than four years out of the assigned seven years in a high-security exile detention facility, known in Russia as a strict regime colony.

"He left the colony an hour ago. He feels well. The colony staff accompanied him to the gates," a spokesperson for the agency told Sputnik.

Lopygin was imprisoned over state treason in 2016 after being found guilty of having sold abroad sensitive technological information.

In early June of this year, a court in the Russian city of Tver ruled to release the scientist on parole.