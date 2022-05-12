UrduPoint.com

Ex-Russian Economic Development Minister Ulyukayev Released From Colony On Parole

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 12:50 PM

TVER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Former Russian Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, sentenced to eight years in prison for taking a bribe, was released from the colony on parole on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The former minister was taken away in a car different from the one that journalists noticed at the entrance to the colony shortly before his release, according to the correspondent.

