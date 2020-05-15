UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Russian Envoy To Syria Sees No Alternative To Assad Amid Resignation Rumors

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Ex-Russian Envoy to Syria Sees No Alternative to Assad Amid Resignation Rumors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) There is no alternative to Bashar Assad continuing to govern Syria, a former Russian ambassador to the country said Friday, amid media reports that Russia, Iran and Turkey were discussing removing him from power.

"I do not know what [these claims] are based on. There is no evidence that we have changed our mind about supporting Assad," Alexander Zotov told Sputnik.

Media reports have cited Syrian opposition sources as saying that Assad's resignation was a matter of time. Zotov suggested they were fake news.

"It would make sense if Syrians had some kind of an alternative that we could count on as we plan ahead. But there is no such thing ” and cannot be," he said.

He argued that Assad was a lawfully elected president who had asked for Russian military assistance, and it would be "counterproductive" to question his legitimacy.

Senior Russian lawmaker Dmitry Sablin, who oversees ties with the Syrian legislature, said earlier that Assad's overwhelming popularity at home defied rumors of his possible resignation.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

2 hours ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, G-B, ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Sindh approves Corona Emergency Relief Or ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan, other world leaders cal ..

3 minutes ago

Health dept gets FIR of Jinnah Hospital incident r ..

3 minutes ago

AJK President seeks precautionary measures essenti ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.