UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Russian Military Contractor Executive Sentenced To 5 Years In US Prison, Sputnik Learns

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:19 PM

Ex-Russian Military Contractor Executive Sentenced to 5 Years in US Prison, Sputnik Learns

A US court on Friday sentenced former deputy director of major Russian military contractor Voentorg, Leonid Teyf, to five years in prison, a court clerk told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A US court on Friday sentenced former deputy director of major Russian military contractor Voentorg, Leonid Teyf, to five years in prison, a court clerk told Sputnik.

"He was sentenced to 60 months," the clerk said.

In March, Teyf, 59, pleaded guilty to bribery of a public official, visa fraud, and false statements on tax returns. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison on the first and second counts, and to 36 months on the third one.

"All such terms to be served concurrently, producing a total term of 60 months," the court ruling said.

In a plea deal, Teyf and his wife also agreed to forfeit assets in the amount of $5.9 million.

Prosecutors initially accused Teyf of running a kickback scheme through which he allegedly stole and laundered $150 million from the Russian government starting in 2010 when then-Defense Minister Anatoliy Serdyukov granted Voentorg a contract to provide the military with goods and services.

Related Topics

Russia Wife March Visa All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Minister for measures to prevent electrocution inc ..

41 seconds ago

Russian, Uzbek Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation ..

43 seconds ago

People are deprived of basic amenities in Sindh: F ..

46 seconds ago

In First, Russia, US Produce Joint Milestone Cross ..

5 minutes ago

Fatality Rate From Hunger Outpaces COVID-19 Fatali ..

5 minutes ago

Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Rises to 7 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.