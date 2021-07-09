Ex-Russian Military Contractor Executive Sentenced to 5 Years in US Prison, Sputnik Learns

A US court on Friday sentenced former deputy director of major Russian military contractor Voentorg, Leonid Teyf, to five years in prison, a court clerk told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A US court on Friday sentenced former deputy director of major Russian military contractor Voentorg, Leonid Teyf, to five years in prison, a court clerk told Sputnik.

"He was sentenced to 60 months," the clerk said.

In March, Teyf, 59, pleaded guilty to bribery of a public official, visa fraud, and false statements on tax returns. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison on the first and second counts, and to 36 months on the third one.

"All such terms to be served concurrently, producing a total term of 60 months," the court ruling said.

In a plea deal, Teyf and his wife also agreed to forfeit assets in the amount of $5.9 million.

Prosecutors initially accused Teyf of running a kickback scheme through which he allegedly stole and laundered $150 million from the Russian government starting in 2010 when then-Defense Minister Anatoliy Serdyukov granted Voentorg a contract to provide the military with goods and services.