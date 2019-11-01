Ex-Russian Olympic Official Released From US Custody On Bond - Customs Agency
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:19 PM
Former Deputy Head of the Russian Olympic Committee Akhmed Bilalov has been released from US custody on bond, Acting Press Secretary of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Bryan Cox told Sputnik on Friday
Bilalov was detained by ICE in October at his house in Sunny Isles Beach, north of Miami, over a visa violation.
"He was released from ICE custody yesterday after posting bond, and he remains in removal proceedings before the courts,"Cox said. "ICE cannot speculate as to the outcome of his legal proceedings."