UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Russian President Medvedev Has Not Applied For Lifetime Senator Seat Yet - Upper House

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Ex-Russian President Medvedev Has Not Applied for Lifetime Senator Seat Yet - Upper House

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has not yet applied for a lifetime seat in the upper house of the country's parliament, its speaker said on Thursday, two days after a new law allowing former presidents to become lifetime senators took effect

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has not yet applied for a lifetime seat in the upper house of the country's parliament, its speaker said on Thursday, two days after a new law allowing former presidents to become lifetime senators took effect.

"As of today, Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev has not submitted an application to the Federation Council, but he has this right under the law," Valentina Matviyenko told reporters.

President Vladimir Putin signed a legislation on Tuesday that will overhaul the makeup of the Federation Council. It allows former presidents to become senators for life once they leave office and submit an application. Medvedev served as president of Russia from 2008-2012 and prime minister from 2012-2020.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

41 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

47 minutes ago

Football: CAF Champions League results

48 seconds ago

Dhabeji SEZ to provide 100,000 jobs, attract $1 bn ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.