Ex-Russian President Medvedev Has Not Applied for Lifetime Senator Seat Yet - Upper House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has not yet applied for a lifetime seat in the upper house of the country's parliament, its speaker said on Thursday, two days after a new law allowing former presidents to become lifetime senators took effect.

"As of today, Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev has not submitted an application to the Federation Council, but he has this right under the law," Valentina Matviyenko told reporters.

President Vladimir Putin signed a legislation on Tuesday that will overhaul the makeup of the Federation Council. It allows former presidents to become senators for life once they leave office and submit an application. Medvedev served as president of Russia from 2008-2012 and prime minister from 2012-2020.