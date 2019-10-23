UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Russian Sports Official Awaits Removal From US Over Visa Violation - Customs Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:46 PM

Ex-Russian Sports Official Awaits Removal From US Over Visa Violation - Customs Agency

Former Deputy Head of the Russian Olympic Committee Akhmed Bilalov is awaiting proceedings for removal from the United States after failing to depart in accordance with his US visa terms, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson Tammy Spicer told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Former Deputy Head of the Russian Olympic Committee Akhmed Bilalov is awaiting proceedings for removal from the United States after failing to depart in accordance with his US visa terms, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson Tammy Spicer told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"On May 2, 2016, he [Bilalov] entered the United States as a non-immigrant, but failed to depart in accordance with the terms of his admission," Spicer said. "He is currently in ICE custody, pending removal proceedings."

Related Topics

Russia United States May Visa 2016 Olympics From

Recent Stories

Dubai CP tours WETEX 2019

48 minutes ago

Basit and Haris star in Southern Punjab’s win ov ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab and Northern to compete in Nationa ..

1 hour ago

High Commissioner inaugurates art exhibition

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals 10 food points in Sout ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt says accepts US invite to meet on Nile dam d ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.