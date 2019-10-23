Ex-Russian Sports Official Awaits Removal From US Over Visa Violation - Customs Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Former Deputy Head of the Russian Olympic Committee Akhmed Bilalov is awaiting proceedings for removal from the United States after failing to depart in accordance with his US visa terms, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson Tammy Spicer told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"On May 2, 2016, he [Bilalov] entered the United States as a non-immigrant, but failed to depart in accordance with the terms of his admission," Spicer said. "He is currently in ICE custody, pending removal proceedings."