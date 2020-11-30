UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-S. Korean Leader Given Suspended Jail Term For Defaming 1980 Massacre Witness - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Ex-S. Korean Leader Given Suspended Jail Term for Defaming 1980 Massacre Witness - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) A South Korean court on Monday found ex-President Chun Doo-hwan guilty of defaming a late pro-democracy activist, who had witnessed Chun's forces shooting at anti-government protesters in the city of Gwangju in 1980, the Yonhap News Agency reported, adding that the politician was given a suspended eight-month jail term.

According to the media outlet, the Gwangju District Court upheld the testimonies of late Catholic priest and activist Cho Pius about shootings at civilians from helicopters during the 1980 Gwangju uprising. The court sentenced Chun to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.

"Given the defendant's position and his actions during the May 18 uprising, he must have been aware of the shootings from helicopters," Judge Kim Jung-hoon said during the sentencing, as quoted by the news agency.

Chun, who ran the country between 1980 and 1988, was sentenced to death in 1996 for mutiny, corruption and treason over his role in the Gwangju massacre when more than 600 people were killed in an uprising. He was later pardoned by then-President Kim Young-sam. His successor, Roh Tae-woo, who served as the country's president between 1988 and 1993, was convicted of the same charges and was sentenced to 17 years in jail but was also later pardoned.

Related Topics

Corruption Jail Gwangju Same North Korea May Media From Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

11 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

47 minutes ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

54 minutes ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

56 minutes ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

1 hour ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.