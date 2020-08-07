Ex-Saudi Intel Official Says Crown Prince Sent Assassins to Canada to Kill Him - Complaint

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A former senior Saudi intelligence official has accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of sending a team of assassins to Canada to kill him, newly filed court documents showed on Thursday.

The lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia alleges that the Saudi crown prince repeatedly sent death threats to Dr. Saad Aljabri, a former Interior Ministry official and adviser for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, and sought to kill him in Canada.

"To fulfill his murderous desire, Defendant bin Salman has personally orchestrated an attempted extrajudicial killing of Dr. Saad, an attempt that remains ongoing to this day," the complaint alleges.