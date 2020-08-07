UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Saudi Intel Official Says Crown Prince Sent Assassins To Canada To Kill Him - Complaint

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Ex-Saudi Intel Official Says Crown Prince Sent Assassins to Canada to Kill Him - Complaint

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A former senior Saudi intelligence official has accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of sending a team of assassins to Canada to kill him, newly filed court documents showed on Thursday.

The lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia alleges that the Saudi crown prince repeatedly sent death threats to Dr. Saad Aljabri, a former Interior Ministry official and adviser for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, and sought to kill him in Canada.

"To fulfill his murderous desire, Defendant bin Salman has personally orchestrated an attempted extrajudicial killing of Dr. Saad, an attempt that remains ongoing to this day," the complaint alleges.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Canada Saudi Columbia Mohammed Bin Salman Court

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

2 hours ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

3 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

3 hours ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

4 hours ago

Pope Francis Urges World to Ban Nuclear Weapons on ..

17 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Urges Gov't to Check Cond ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.