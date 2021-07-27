(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) There is every chance that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) recognizes the actions of Ukraine's state structures as criminal upon considering Russia's inter-state complaint, since there is a significant evidence base, Vasily Prozorov, ex-lieutenant colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), told Sputnik.

Last week, Russia filed its first inter-state complaint with the ECHR against Ukraine. In the document focusing on events that followed the 2014 change of power in Ukraine, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Kiev of violating the European Convention on Human Rights.

"I believe from the point of view of jurisprudence, Russia has every chance to achieve a positive solution on its claim, namely, ECHR recognition that actions of Ukrainian state structures are criminal," Prozorov said.

Facts falling under the definition of "use of excessive force," primarily related to actions against civilian infrastructure, will be among the most indisputable ones, the former SBU officer added.

Prozorov believes it is impossible to refute Kiev's guilt associated with failing to close the airspace over Donbas, which resulted in the MH17 crash.

"This does not even need to be proved, since the very fact of using the air corridor over the anti-terrorist operation zone cannot be refuted. Therefore, I believe there is every chance to recognize Ukraine's guilt in crimes against its own citizens," Prozorov concluded.