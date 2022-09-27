Former Scotland Yard (London police force) Superintendent Malcolm Baker, who investigated the death of Russian ex-security service officer Alexander Litvinenko, has died of suspected suicide, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Former Scotland Yard (London police force) Superintendent Malcolm Baker, who investigated the death of Russian ex-security service officer Alexander Litvinenko, has died of suspected suicide, media reported.

Baker died as a result of an explosion at his house in the Somerset county in the UK region of South West England on September 14, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday.

"At this stage we don't believe there is any third-party involvement and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with our inquiries," the police was quoted by the newspaper as sayin.

Litvinenko, who had fled Russia to the United Kingdom, died in November 2006 in London shortly after receiving British citizenship.

His health began to worsen after drinking tea with Andrey Lugovoy, who was then a Russian businessman, and another entrepreneur, Dmitri Kovtun. After Litvinenko's death, the examination revealed a significant amount of radioactive polonium-210 in his organism. Lugovoy became a prime suspect in the British case but denied all charges. The ECHR agreed with the UK inquiry's findings. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the case was politicized, and the investigation process was not transparent.