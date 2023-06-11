UrduPoint.com

Ex-Scottish Leader Sturgeon Arrested As Part Of Probe Into Ruling Party's Finances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Ex-Scottish Leader Sturgeon Arrested as Part of Probe Into Ruling Party's Finances

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested on Sunday in connection with an investigation into the finances of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP), according to UK media and police.

"A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party. The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives," Police Scotland said in a statement.

The Sky news broadcaster confirmed that the arrested woman is Sturgeon.

On February 15, Sturgeon announced her resignation from her role as first minister after eight years in office. Scotland's ruling SNP declared Humza Yousaf, former Scottish health minister, the winner of its leadership contest.

In April, Sturgeon's husband and the SNP's former chief executive, Peter Murrell, was arrested in connection with an investigation into the party's funding and finances, but was later released without any charges pending further investigation. Police were reportedly investigating the alleged mishandling of about £600,000 ($745,000) of Scottish independence campaign funds.

The same month, The Times reported that some SNP members believed Sturgeon's arrest as part of the financing probe was "inevitable."

In late 2022, Murrell sparked questions after reports emerged that he had provided the SNP with an interest-free loan of over 100,000 Pounds "to assist with cash flow," which was not fully declared for over a year.

