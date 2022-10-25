UrduPoint.com

Ex-Secretary Kerry Says Situation In Ukraine Grotesque, Brings Back 'Worst Of WWII'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Ex-Secretary Kerry Says Situation in Ukraine Grotesque, Brings Back 'Worst of WWII'

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry called the Ukraine crisis "grotesque" and said it reiterates "the worst of World War II."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Former US Secretary of State John Kerry called the Ukraine crisis "grotesque" and said it reiterates "the worst of World War II."

"What is happening in Ukraine is grotesque. I do not think we ever imagined that we would be living through moments that bring back the worst of World War II. And that is what we are seeing," Kerry, who now serves as US special presidential envoy for climate, said at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Kerry expressed the hope that the conflict will not continue into a second year. He also pointed out that diplomacy is the only way out.

"It seems to me very clear that the only way this ends is some kind of negotiated resolution," he stressed.

The soonest resolution of the conflict is the best for everyone, Kerry added, noting this conflict has a "huge destructive capacity.

"

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian defense ministry said the goal of the operation is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate the Russian-speaking region of Donbas.

Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

Moscow has warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the US, the EU and NATO have maintained that they are not a party to the hostilities despite supplying Ukraine with lethal aid, training Ukrainian soldiers, sending their instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and sharing intelligence data.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February World War From Best

Recent Stories

Kundi emphasized proactive approach to achieve BIS ..

Kundi emphasized proactive approach to achieve BISP targets

3 minutes ago
 Sugarcane crushing in Sindh soon: Wassan

Sugarcane crushing in Sindh soon: Wassan

3 minutes ago
 Wallace Remains UK Defense Secretary in Sunak Gove ..

Wallace Remains UK Defense Secretary in Sunak Government - Downing Street

3 minutes ago
 LG polls in MC Hurramzai, district Pishin on Dec 1 ..

LG polls in MC Hurramzai, district Pishin on Dec 11

3 minutes ago
 Development of parks, grounds top priority of DMC: ..

Development of parks, grounds top priority of DMC: Administrator

9 minutes ago
 Ambassadors of Russia, Belarus Not Invited to Nobe ..

Ambassadors of Russia, Belarus Not Invited to Nobel Prize Award Ceremonies - Fou ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.