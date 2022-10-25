Ex-Secretary Kerry Says Situation in Ukraine Grotesque, Brings Back 'Worst of WWII'

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry called the Ukraine crisis "grotesque" and said it reiterates "the worst of World War II."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Former US Secretary of State John Kerry called the Ukraine crisis "grotesque" and said it reiterates "the worst of World War II."

"What is happening in Ukraine is grotesque. I do not think we ever imagined that we would be living through moments that bring back the worst of World War II. And that is what we are seeing," Kerry, who now serves as US special presidential envoy for climate, said at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Kerry expressed the hope that the conflict will not continue into a second year. He also pointed out that diplomacy is the only way out.

"It seems to me very clear that the only way this ends is some kind of negotiated resolution," he stressed.

The soonest resolution of the conflict is the best for everyone, Kerry added, noting this conflict has a "huge destructive capacity.

"

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian defense ministry said the goal of the operation is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate the Russian-speaking region of Donbas.

Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

Moscow has warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the US, the EU and NATO have maintained that they are not a party to the hostilities despite supplying Ukraine with lethal aid, training Ukrainian soldiers, sending their instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and sharing intelligence data.