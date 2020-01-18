Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

Armenian investigators on Friday said they had found the dead body of a former security chief bearing a gunshot wound,with an official saying it could be murder or suicide

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Armenian investigators on Friday said they had found the dead body of a former security chief bearing a gunshot wound,with an official saying it could be murder or suicide.

"The body of the former director of the National Security Service Grigory Kutoyan was found with traces of a gunshot wound," the south Caucasus country's investigative committee said in a statement.

The 39-year-old was the second senior ex-security official to be discovered dead recently. The body of a former police chief was found in September with a gunshot wound.

Deputy head of the investigative committee Artur Melikyan told journalists that Kutoyan had a wound to the temple and a Glock pistol was found at the scene, along with dozens of shell casings, There was also damage to the walls, he said.

A probe has been launched into possible "incitement to suicide", though Melikyan said it could also be a murder case.

From 2011-2016 Kutoyan worked as an aide to Armenia's former president Serzh Sarkisyan, who was ousted following a popular uprising in 2018 after he tried to remain in power by switching to prime minister.

Kutoyan headed the security service for two years up to 2018 when he lost his job following Armenia's "velvet revolution".

Former police chief Hayk Harutyunyan, who headed the force from 2003 to 2008, was found dead at his home with a gunshot wound to the head last September.