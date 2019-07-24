(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday appointed Ben Wallace, former minister for security and economic crime, as UK's new secretary of state for defense, the prime minister's office announced.

Queen Elizabeth II accepted earlier in the day Theresa May's resignation from the post of prime minister and appointed Johnson, former London mayor and UK foreign secretary, as new head of the Cabinet.

Up to this point, more than half of the Cabinet ministers have been dismissed or resigned, marking the largest change in the composition of the government in modern British history without the transfer of power from one party to another.