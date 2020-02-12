Ex-Senior Official of Russian Prison Service Commits Suicide in Moscow Court - Spokeswoman

Victor Sviridov, ex-head of the transport department of Russia's federal prison authority, committed suicide inside the Moscow city court after the judge sentenced him to a jail term over corruption charges, the court spokeswoman, Uliana Solopova, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Victor Sviridov, ex-head of the transport department of Russia's Federal prison authority, committed suicide inside the Moscow city court after the judge sentenced him to a jail term over corruption charges, the court spokeswoman, Uliana Solopova, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"He did not survive," Sopova said, adding that Sviridov committed suicide immediately after hearing the ruling.

According to the spokeswoman, the ex-official was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes that usually envisage sentences from seven to 15 years.

The investigation into how Sviridov managed to bring a gun inside the courtroom is ongoing, Solopova said.

According to the deceased former official's lawyer, the defense team was hoping to avoid the prison sentence, as Sviridov was suffering from cancer.