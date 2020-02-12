UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Senior Official Of Russian Prison Service Commits Suicide In Moscow Court - Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:28 PM

Ex-Senior Official of Russian Prison Service Commits Suicide in Moscow Court - Spokeswoman

Victor Sviridov, ex-head of the transport department of Russia's federal prison authority, committed suicide inside the Moscow city court after the judge sentenced him to a jail term over corruption charges, the court spokeswoman, Uliana Solopova, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Victor Sviridov, ex-head of the transport department of Russia's Federal prison authority, committed suicide inside the Moscow city court after the judge sentenced him to a jail term over corruption charges, the court spokeswoman, Uliana Solopova, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"He did not survive," Sopova said, adding that Sviridov committed suicide immediately after hearing the ruling.

According to the spokeswoman, the ex-official was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes that usually envisage sentences from seven to 15 years.

The investigation into how Sviridov managed to bring a gun inside the courtroom is ongoing, Solopova said.

According to the deceased former official's lawyer, the defense team was hoping to avoid the prison sentence, as Sviridov was suffering from cancer.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Moscow Russia Jail Suicide Cancer From Court

Recent Stories

SCCI, Sharjah Police to hold &#039;Economic Sustai ..

14 minutes ago

Visitors to experience &#039;Singing Trees&#039; i ..

29 minutes ago

Anti-terrorism court hands down 11-year sentence t ..

38 seconds ago

Al Ain Zoo launches veterinary student internship ..

29 minutes ago

Two People Killed As US Troops Fire at Civilians N ..

40 seconds ago

District Health Authority Rawalpindi seeks securit ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.