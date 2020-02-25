Ex-S.Korean President to Be Released From Prison 6 Days After 17-Year Sentence - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:15 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak is set to be released from prison imminently, which will be less than a week after he was sentenced to 17 years on charges of bribery and embezzlement, media reported Tuesday.

According to state news agency Yonhap, Lee, citing a relevant law, reappealed the recent ruling to be released.

Lee, 78, served as president between 2008 and 2013. In October 2018, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. In March, a court ruled to release him on bail due to his ailing health.

The Seoul High Court on Wednesday, however, overturned this decision and extended his sentence to 17 years.

The embezzlement charges against the ex-president are connected to his brother's auto parts company, DAS. A lower court earlier recognized Lee as the firm's de facto owner. The politician is accused of abusing his office to benefit the company and taking bribes from Samsung Electronics.

Lee is the fourth South Korean president to be criminally convicted.

