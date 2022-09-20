UrduPoint.com

Ex-S.Korean Unification Minister Testifies In 2019 N.Korean Deportees' Case - Reports

Published September 20, 2022

Ex-S.Korean Unification Minister Testifies in 2019 N.Korean Deportees' Case - Reports

Former South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul was interrogated by state prosecutors on Tuesday in the case of the repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Former South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul was interrogated by state prosecutors on Tuesday in the case of the repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing officials.

The ex-unfication minister is accused of terminating an investigation against the fishermen detained near the inter-state border ahead of time and repatriating them despite their desire to stay in South Korea, while in office, according to the media outlet. The then government reportedly explained its decision to send the North Koreans back to their homeland by the fact that they admitted killing 16 crewmates.

State prosecutors also interrogated Kim Joon-hwan, a former representative of the South Korean Intelligence Service, in connection with allegations of falsifying a report on the issue, Yonhap reported.

The 2019 repatriation of the North Korean fishermen is one of two cases involving former South Korean President Moon Jae-in's administration that the current leader, Yoon Suk-yeol, has decided to review. The second case is related to the murder of a South Korean fisheries representative by North Korean military in 2020, according to the news agency.

The Moon government is reportedly suspected of misdirecting both investigations in an attempt to improve relations with Pyongyang after the 2018-2019 Korean peace negotiations had stalled.

