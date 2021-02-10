UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Slovak Foreign Minister Kubis Assumes Role As UN Envoy To Libya - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:20 AM

Ex-Slovak Foreign Minister Kubis Assumes Role as UN Envoy to Libya - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Slovakia's former foreign minister Jan Kubis on Monday officially assumed the role of the UN Special Envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in that country (UNSMIL), the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As he assumed functions yesterday, the UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libya and Head of the UNSMIL, Jan Kubis continued his interactions with Libyan interlocutors, following his telephone calls with President of the Presidency Council Mr. Fayez Serraj and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Mohammed Siala the day before," the statement said on Tuesday.

Kubis also spoke over the phone with the President of the Presidency Council-designate Mohammad Younes Menfi and the Prime Minister-designate, Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, on the roadmap to ensure the smooth transition of power to the new unified interim executive authority in Libya, according to the statement.

On Friday, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) selected the country's new interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election, scheduled for December 24.

Kubis stressed the UN's commitment to ensure a stable, prosperous, sovereign and unified Libya, building on the positive developments achieved over the past months by his predecessor, the outgoing Acting Special Envoy for Libya, Stephanie Williams.

Under Williams' leadership, who had been in charge since March, Libya's warring parties - the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) - signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated commission talks in Geneva in October.

In early November, the warring sides agreed to launch the UN-led talks to find a political solution to the crisis. In mid-November, participants agreed on a road map to unify state power bodies in the country.

Libya has been torn by internal conflicts since 2011, when its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered. The North African country has been split between rival administrations for years, with the western part being controlled by the GNA and the eastern part by the LNA.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Road Split Geneva Slovakia Libya March October November December Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

55 minutes ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

1 hour ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

1 hour ago

Emirati 'Hope' probe nears Mars

1 hour ago

Hope Probe an example of will of Emiratis, Arabs: ..

2 hours ago

Desperate search for survivors after India glacier ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.