Ex-Slovak Prime Minister, Interior Minister Suspected of Organizing Crime Group - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Former Slovak Interior Minister Robert Kalinak has been detained on suspicion of organizing a criminal group, while former Prime Minister Robert Fico managed to avoid detention thanks to member of parliament immunity, Slovak media reported on Wednesday.

News channel TA3 said, citing Slovak Police Corps Presidium spokesman Michal Slivka, that Fico's arrest would require consent of other lawmakers.

Fico is the leader of the Direction - Slovak Social Democracy party and the head of the parliamentary opposition. He served as Slovak prime minister for a total of 10 years from 2006-2010 and 2012-2018. In 2018, Fico resigned amid mass demonstrations against corruption in the ruling elite, caused by the murder of an investigative journalist Jan Kuciak.

Kalinak served as deputy prime minister and head of the interior ministry in both Fico governments and resigned in 2018 as well.